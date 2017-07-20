The Rover’s coming to town

The Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Rover – the mobile household hazardous waste collection unit – will visit Charlotte and Shelburne soon.

The Rover visits every town in Chittenden County throughout the spring and summer. On July 29, it will be parked at Charlotte Central School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Rover visits Shelburne from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelburne Highway Garage.

The Rover accepts household hazardous wastes such as paints and stains, automotive fluids, hobby supplies, and similar items with the words “Danger”, “Caution”, “Warning”, or “Poison” on the label.

This free service is available to households only, not businesses.

The CSWD’s Environmental Depot is the district’s permanent hazardous waste facility. It is open year-round on Airport Parkway in South Burlington, and it accepts all items the Rover collects, and more, at no charge to households and from CSWD businesses that qualify as Conditionally Exempt Generators. For more information, visit cswd.net/hazardous-waste or call 872-8111.