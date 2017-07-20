Shelburne Museum, Higher Ground respond to concert sound concerns — Thomas Denenberg and Alex Crothers

We understand that a number of neighbors commented on the sound levels at the July 12 My Morning Jacket concert at Shelburne Museum. While the decibel readings recorded that night stayed well within the limits and industry standards at the concert, we know that sound can be affected by wind, temperature, and humidity, causing it to travel in unpredictable ways.

We apologize for any inconvenience this concert created and will strengthen efforts to mitigate the impact the concert series has on the surrounding neighbors, while continuing to attract world-class musicians and artists to the town of Shelburne.

Thomas Denenberg, director, Shelburne Museum

Alex Crothers, owner, Higher Ground Presents