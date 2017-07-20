WNRCD seeking small farms in need of nutrient-management plans

The Winooski Natural Resource Conservation District, in conjunction with the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts, UVM Extension, and USDA-National Resource Conservation Service, is offering a program to help small farms write nutrient management plans to meet the new required agricultural practices.

There is no cost for services offered by the WNRCD. Small farms that spread manure benefit from this program, the organization said, because it helps farmers “understand the nutrient needs of your soil, learn how to improve water quality and soil health on your farm, learn how to best use [their] manure on [their] land,” and meet state requirement.

WNRCD staff work one-on-one with farmers to collect and analyze soil and manure, and create an individualized plan through in-class instruction. Participants will receive a land treatment plan that identifies what management practices can be implemented to protect water quality, soil health, and the economic viability of the farm.

Farmers in Chittenden County interested in participating in the NMP class or learning more about agricultural best management practices can visi winooskinrcd.org or email info@winooskinrcd.org. The deadline to register is July 31.