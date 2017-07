ArtsRiot will be the venue on Aug. 5 for a rock-and-roll dance party to benefit Me2/Orchestra, a Burlington-based classical music organization made up of individuals with mental illnesses and people who support them.

The Regressions will play music from the 60s and 70s.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online at artsriot.com or at the door.

For more information, contact Mark Schultz at mssvt@hotmail.com or call 238-7572.