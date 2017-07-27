Dance school enrolling students now for fall classes

The Fiadhnait Moser School of Irish and Contemporary Dance is enrolling students now for classes starting in September.

Classes will be held at Endeavour Middle School and Heartworks Preschool. Students may take the school bus from Shelburne Community School to classes after school.

Classes are offered to students at levels from beginners to advanced dancers, including adults and children from ages three and up. Classes include Irish dance, contemporary, jazz, tap, ballet, creative movement, and dance fusion.

Details on class schedules and registration is online at fiamoserdance.weebly.com or by contacting Fia Moser at fiadhnaitmoser@gmail.com or 774-270-4564.