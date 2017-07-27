News from the Pierson Library

Patrons may call the library at 985-5124 for more information or to sign up for the programs that require pre-registration.

Thursday! Build a Birdhouse Scott from Aubuchon Hardware will be here at 1 p.m. today to assist our patrons in building a home for your feathered friends. Materials will be provided, but please register so we have enough supplies for all.

Friday Free Play Join us on Friday at 10:30 a.m. for another session. This week’s theme will be “By the Ocean.” We will be decorating sun hats and making rainbow fish. The theme for Aug. 4 will be “Kitchen Crafts.”

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Join us for tea and silliness at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Decorate hats, enjoy sweet treats, and play flamingo croquet. Please register in advance; space is limited.

Story Time with Patrice Our youngest patrons gather on Monday at 10:30 a.m. for a story.

One-on-One Genealogy Schedule an appointment with volunteer John Kelley any Wednesday in August to help you overcome any obstacles as you search for your ancestors.

Very Merry Theatre presents Oklahoma! The Very Merry Teen Tour makes a stop at the Pierson Library Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. to present the musical “Oklahoma!” If the weather permits, the performance will be outside. In case of rain, the performance will be in the Historic Town Hall. Free and open to the public with no registration required.

Minecraft Club Kids ages 10+ are invited Aug. 3 and/or Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. for a session. You must have your own Minecraft account to play. Snacks are provided. Prior registration required.

Chapter Two Book Sale Check out our gently used book, CDs, and DVDs generously donated by our patrons. $5 for hardbacks, $3 for adult paperbacks, and $1 each for DVDs, CDs, and children’s books.

November 7th Special Town Meeting: Vote on New Library A special town meeting has been warned for Nov. 7 to vote on a $6.5 million bond for the construction of a new library, renovations to the historic Town Hall, and improvements to the municipal campus. More information is available on the town’s website.

Craftsbury Chamber Players Concerts We now have two passes for the 2017 Chamber Music Season of the Craftsbury Chamber Players. The concerts are on Wednesdays at the Elley-Long Music Center through Aug. 16 or at The historic Hardwick Town House on Thursdays through Aug. 17. Call or come by to reserve a pass for any concert. Children 12 and under are free. The Chamber Players also offer free afternoon mini-concerts for children.

Volunteers Needed: We could use some volunteer help with re-shelving books, audiobooks and DVDs, and other tasks. Our greatest needs are on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday mornings and afternoons, and Friday and Saturday mornings. Fill out a volunteer application at the front desk.