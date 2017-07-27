SD Ireland routs Colchester 16-2 to advance in Legion playoff tournament

The odds were stacked against the SD Ireland legion baseball team on Tuesday.

They faced the top seed in a tournament that they snuck into after one loss in a double-elimination tournament. Determined to keep the season going though, SD Ireland smoked the Colchester Cannons 16-2 to advance to the next round of the Vermont Legion Tournament.

“We’re getting hot at the right time,” said coach Tim Albertson. “We got a great pitching performance from Kyle Rivers, one of his best performances of the year.”

The win advances SD Ireland to the semifinals, where they were to face Post 84 (White River Junction) Wednesday afternoon, after press time for The Shelburne News. The winner of that game would play Wednesday evening and the final was scheduled for today.

Rivers pitched all seven innings to earn the win for the 19-21 SD Ireland team. He allowed just two runs on three hits, while striking out seven.

While Rivers was taking care of the Cannon (20-9) bats, the SD Ireland offense got hot, with 12 hits and 16 runs.

SD Ireland got on the board in the second inning with three runs, added six more in the fourth and put it out of reach with four in the sixth and three runs in the seventh.

“The guys got themselves into some good zones,” Albertson said. “Our two strike approach was what got us going throughout this entire game.”

Tyler Skaflestad, Hunter Anderson, Collin Vincent and Hank Caswell each had two hits for SD Ireland, with Caswell and Hagen Harris each driving three runs. Liam Reiner, Anderson and Vincent each drove in two runs.

“At the plate, we have been attacking the zone, getting into hitters counts,” Albertson said.

The deep playoff run is something special for SD Ireland, who needed another team to lose on the final day of the regular season to get into the postseason.

“I think the guys are playing more relaxed, we kind of snuck into the playoffs,” Albertson said. “So I think the guys knew that this was an opportunity to play some more baseball.”

The renewed effort is in part for teammate Storm Rushford, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. “The guys are handling it well,” Rushford said. “I think they know that there is a little extra there. They are playing for him.”

SD Ireland fell in the first game of the tournament, falling to White River Junction in 10 innings on Saturday. The team rebounded with a 3-0 win over Brattleboro on Sunday.