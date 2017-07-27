Shelburne Police Blotter

July 1-July 9 as submitted by Shelburne Police Dept.

Saturday, July 1, 12:30 a.m. Essex Police requested to speak with a drug recognition officer.

Saturday, July 1, 5:25 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police at a motorist assist on Ferry Road in Charlotte.

Saturday, July 1, 4:31 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Kinney Drugs after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Saturday, July 1, 7:28 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Irish Hill Road after a caller reported a stray dog running loose. The animal was reunited with the owner.

Saturday, July 1, 8:36 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported a dog locked in a vehicle in a parking lot. The owner was issued a warning about leaving a dog in a vehicle.

Saturday, July 1, 11:27 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Irish Hill Road after a caller reported a tree on power lines. Green Mountain Power was notified and the hazard was removed.

Sunday, July 2, 7:33 a.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Barstow Road after a caller reported a tree in the roadway. The officer removed it from the roadway.

Sunday, July 2, 5:14 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 2, 6:48 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Webster Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 2, 7:25 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road and Bay Road.

Sunday, July 2, 8:22 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to the Route 7 Deli after a caller reported a strange-acting individual outside the store. The officer was unable to locate anyone.

Sunday, July 2, 9:20 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Spear Street after a caller reported hearing fireworks. The officers were unable to locate anything.

Sunday, July 2, 9:25 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 2, 10:35 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Davis Avenue after a caller reported a loud party at a neighbor’s residence. The officer spoke with the homeowner about the noise.

Sunday, July 2, 11:43 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Shelburnewood Drive after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Monday, July 3, 1:30 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a vandalism complaint in South Burlington.

Monday, July 3, 9:59 a.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road and General Greene Road.

Monday, July 3, 10:15 a.m. A caller reported a fraud complaint. A fraud report was taken and the case is pending further investigation.

Monday, July 3, 12:20 p.m. A walk-in dropped off a wallet he found in the area. The property was returned to the owner.

Monday, July 3, 12:45 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Shelburne Farms after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Monday, July 3, 3:48 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted in an inspection and installation of a child safety seat on Shelburne Road.

Monday, July 3, 4:14 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Martindale Road.

Monday, July 3, 7:35 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with an intoxicated individual in South Burlington

Monday, July 3, 7:42 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road and Ticonderoga Road.

Monday, July 3, 9:29 p.m. Traffic stop on Shelburne Road. The operator was identified as James Gawrys, age 46, of Essex and found to be under criminal suspension, issued a citation for driving with license suspended, and then released.

Monday, July 3, 11:26 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported an erratic motorist. The vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified and released.

Tuesday, July 4, 12:56 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police at an underage drinking party in South Burlington.

Tuesday, July 4, 9:37 a.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Marsett Road.

Tuesday, July 4, 9:41 a.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported a stray dog running loose. The officer was unable to locate the animal.

Tuesday, July 4, 10:50 a.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road and General Greene Road.

Tuesday, July 4, 11:27 a.m. A Shelburne Police Officer located an unsecured business on Shelburne Road. Officers searched and secured the building.

Tuesday, July 4, 11:45 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 4, 12:05 p.m. Shelburne Rescue, Police, and UVM Rescue were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 4, 2:08 p.m. A Shelburne Police Officer located a suspicious vehicle on Bay Road. All occupants were identified and released.

Tuesday, July 4, 6:15 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road and General Greene Road.

Tuesday, July 4, 11:29 p.m. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched to Olde Orchard Lane after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 4, 11:46 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to the North Star Motel after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, July 5, 1:36 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by the motorist.

Wednesday, July 5, 4:34 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller requested a welfare check on a client. The person appeared to be fine.

Wednesday, July 5, 5:48 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Shelburnewood Drive after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Thursday, July 6, 7:26 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Shelburne Road.

Thursday, July 6, 7:58 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Pinehurst Drive after a caller reported that a male stole items from her motor vehicle. The officers located the man and identified him as Misbah Karim, age 32, transient. He was issued a citation for petit larceny and released.

Thursday, July 6, 4:09 p.m. Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Shelburne Road.

Thursday, July 6, 6:31 p.m. Shelburne Fire was dispatched to Harbor Road after a caller reported a permitted burn was still smoldering. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.

Thursday, July 6, 10:03 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted a motorist with her disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by the owner.

Friday, July 7, 7:37 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a residential alarm on Dorset Street.

Friday, July 7, 12:30 p.m. Shelburne Police and Fire assisted Charlotte Fire and Vermont State Police at a motor vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Highway.

Friday, July 7, 2:04 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Crabapple Drive after a 911 hang-up. The officer verified the call was accidental.

Friday, July 7, 4:43 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, and Rescue were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a call reported a 2-car vehicle crash with injuries. Statements were taken from all individuals. All patients refused transport to the hospital.

Friday, July 7, 6:18 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported she was assaulted by her son earlier that day. The officer located the complaint and obtained statements. The male was located and taken into custody. Justin Matis, age 31, of Essex was lodged at Correction for Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Saturday, July 8, 4:35 a.m. Shelburne Police Officer located an unsecured vehicle on Irish Hill Road. The officer secured the vehicle.

Saturday, July 8, 9:20 a.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Spear Street after a caller reported a vehicle in the roadway with the operator passed out. The officer checked the area but could not locate anything.

Saturday, July 8, 11:10 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted the Sex Offender Registry with compliancy checks.

Saturday, July 8, 12:30 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to the Shelburne Museum after a caller reported dogs locked in a vehicle. The officer checked the animals and they were fine.

Saturday, July 8, 12:54 p.m. A walk-in dropped off a cell phone that was found in the area and the property was returned to the owner.

Saturday, July 8, 1:04 p.m. A caller reported theft of items from her motor vehicle on Athletic Drive. Theft report was taken and the case is pending further investigation.

Saturday, July 8, 1:34 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Bayview Lane after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle at a neighbor’s residence. The officers located the vehicle and the operator was identified and released.

Saturday, July 8, 1:44 p.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire at a water rescue call.

Saturday, July 8, 2:16 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, Rescue, and Charlotte Rescue were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported a 3-car collision with injuries. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, July 8, 2:41 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Shelburne Museum after a caller reported dogs locked in a vehicle. The officer checked the animals and they were fine.

Saturday, July 8, 4:34 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Yacht Haven Drive after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, July 8, 5:41 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Penny Lane after a caller requested a welfare check on a family member. The person appeared to be fine.

Saturday, July 8, 8:45 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Williston Police on Martindale Road in Shelburne to locate a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was not located.

Saturday, July 8, 10:39 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to the Quality Inn after a caller reported a suspicious male. The officers checked the area but could not locate anyone.

Saturday, July 8, 11:39 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Hullcrest Road after a caller reported an erratic motorist. The vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified and released.

Sunday, July 9, 4:03 a.m. A traffic stop was made on Ethan Allen Highway. The operator was identified as Ryan Murphy, 29, of Connecticut, transferred to the police station, issued a citation for driving under the influence, and released.

Sunday, July 9, 8:34 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Meadow Lane after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 9, 9:42 a.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Wake Robin after a 911 hang-up. The call was accidental.

Sunday, July 9, 10:03 a.m. Shelburne Rescue, Fire, and Police were dispatched to Harrington Avenue after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Sunday, July 9, 4:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted a Vermont Fish and Game Officer with a fishing violation on Bay Road.