Shelburne Police, Rescue respond to drug overdose incident

By on No Comment

At 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a call for help at a Shelburne Road address where a woman was unconscious due to a drug overdose, Shelburne Police reported.

Police officers carry Narcan, a prescription medication that quickly blocks the effects of opioids such as heroin and pain relievers and reverses an overdose. Narcan was administered to the woman, police said. She responded and was able to speak with members of Shelburne Rescue. Police said she refused transport to the hospital and instead was released into the custody of a friend.

Shelburne Police, Rescue respond to drug overdose incident added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.