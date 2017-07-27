Shelburne teen wins at multi-county 4H dairy show

Shelburne resident Lena Ashooh, age 13, won in the fitting and showmanship contest for her age group at the Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show on July 9.

4-H dairy members from six different counties traveled to the annual dairy show, which was held at Shelburne Farms. The event, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, welcomed all 4-H members, ages 8-18, to compete in both fitting and showmanship contests and conformation classes.

In fitting and showing, 4-H members were evaluated on how well they presented themselves and their cows to a judge. In conformation classes, which were arranged by age and breed of cow, the animals were judged on their build, suitability for milk production, and conformity to breed characteristics. Breeds represented at the show included Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Holstein, Guernsey, Jersey, and Milking Shorthorn.

Ashooh won the fitting and showmanship contest for the age 13 intermediate class. The overall intermediate champion for exhibitors ages 11-13 was Nathan Parent of St. Albans. In the senior division (ages 14 and older), Adele Biasini of Morrisville was named the senior fitting and showmanship champion. The junior championship for ages 8 to 10 went to Liviya Russo of Lunenburg.