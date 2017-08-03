I always strive to meet ethical guidelines

By Rep. Jessica Brumsted

It’s been a year since I have been out in your neighborhoods introducing myself and talking with you about your concerns and hopes for Vermont’s future. I feel it is an incredible privilege to serve in the Vermont House of Representatives on your behalf, and I look forward to visiting with many of you again this fall as I travel throughout the community answering questions, sharing information about this past legislative session and hearing of your interests for the next legislative session.

I am writing this week to bring you up to date on concerns raised in VTDigger articles that ran recently. It is very concerning to me because I believe that comments attributed to me were taken out of context and regretfully very much misunderstood. I am grateful for the opportunity to set the record straight.

You may have read that I attended a meeting at OneCare Vermont, a Vermont accountable care organization where OneCare members and physicians from all different types of practices were briefing legislators on their progress in improving health care delivery here in our state. Knowing many of you have approached me with your health care questions, I thought it important to attend.

During the discussion that was focused on health care reform, the topic of a for-profit ambulatory surgical center came up. I engaged in the discussion based on experiences my mother and brother had in Rhode Island with both free-standing surgical centers and those that are hospital-based.

The comments I made were based on those experiences, but also on my long-term working experience with U.S. Sen. Jim Jeffords, in hospital government relations and my later experience running the Area Health Education Centers’ program.

My intent in stepping into the discussion was merely to answer a question posed by one of my fellow legislators attending the meeting on how for-profit surgical centers fit into a reformed U.S. health care system. I explained that when people, like my mom, have multiple chronic conditions, they often aren’t eligible to receive their care in a freestanding surgical center, which only takes the less complex cases.

Shelburne News offered me the opportunity to talk about that meeting in this column and I am grateful. First, I would like to review my background and work experiences with you. While working for Sen. Jeffords before even meeting my husband, I was responsible for health care reform policy. I spent much of the early 1990s working on legislation Jeffords introduced called MediCore, a national health care bill that would have ensured all Americans would be covered by health insurance for a basic level of care.

Sen. Jeffords and I spent lots of time visiting states such as Oregon, working with a state senator named John Kitzhaber who later became governor; he was the impetus behind the Oregon statewide program of the ’90s. I worked closely with staff in Maine U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe’s office, Rhode Island Sen. John Chafee’s office, and even Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office trying to find a way to separate health care coverage from employment.

Following my time with Sen. Jeffords, I spent time working with community volunteers and people like Vermont state Sen. Jeanette White and Dr. Mimi Reardon, once described as a “tireless advocate for health care for all Vermonters,” helping to bring together community boards for possible community health centers in Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Springfield.

In sum, I spent 25 years working very hard on health care reform, and I am proud of these accomplishments.

I understand that because I am now married to the CEO of the UVM Health Network there are people who choose to believe that anything I say about health care is because of that marital connection. While spouses may influence one another, I am happy to let you all know that I can speak for myself and that my background in health care policy has provided me with the credentials to be a credible voice in any health care discussion.

My position is no different from a legislator who is married to a teacher or school administrator; should that legislator never address education? Should a legislator married to an attorney never speak on judicial issues? Should a legislator married to a business person never discuss business laws or taxes? Should a legislator married to a farmer never speak on agricultural issues?

I do not believe that is what our constituents want or expect. They want us to use our own base of knowledge and experiences in discussing complex legislative issues and to speak for ourselves on behalf of our constituents.

As far as the suggestion that I crossed an ethical line: Nothing that I have said since my election borders on ignoring House ethics, and in fact, I sit on the House Government Operations Committee and I worked very hard with my committee this year to pass an ethics bill that was enacted into law after many years of trying. (To find S.8, Act 79, visit legislature.vermont.gov and search for “Act 79.”)

I understand and respect the ethics by which legislators should comport themselves. In debate, discussions and during votes, I will always weigh my actions against the ethical guidelines we have established for our members, and I will always act from my own background and lifetime of experiences.

As a member of the House Government Operations Committee, I do not deal with health care issues, and other than talking about my family experience, I have not before this OneCare meeting ever focused on health care matters; not during my 2016 campaign, or the 2017 session. My response was simply based on personal experience, and not trying to influence any regulatory decisions.

Thank you again to the Shelburne News for allowing me to clear up the confusion I believe VTDigger raised, and as always thank you very much for the opportunity to serve.

Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, is a state representative from Shelburne.