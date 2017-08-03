Community yard sale planned on Aug. 12

Kidsafe Collaborative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child abuse, will hold its 12th annual giant Community Yard Sale in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Champlain Valley Expo Aug. 12-13. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The event, which is free to attend, will have more than 150 tables full of new and used items, including antiques, collectibles, books, toys, electronics, rugs, furniture, clothing, housewares, and much more.

Money from the sales will support Kidsafe’s programs to prevent child-abuse. People can donate items to the sale by dropping them off at the Champlain Valley Exposition Aug. 8 between 4 and 7 p.m., Aug. 9 and 10 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., or Aug. 11 between 8 and 10 a.m.

People interested in volunteering at the sale can sign up for shifts at signup.com/go/dOMhtqZ.

For more information, visit kidsafevt.org or contact Tina at kidsafe@kidsafevt.org.