Family mystified by suicide ruling

By Mike Donoghue

and Lisa Scagliotti

The shooting death of a young St. George woman has been ruled a suicide by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Pamela E. Price, 24, died the night of July 4 as she prepared to go to a holiday barbecue at the Hinesburg Volunteer Fire Department, where she had been a popular firefighter and emergency responder for five years, officials said.

She died from a gunshot wound to her head at her mobile home on Hemlock Road, Dr. Elizabeth A. Bundock, deputy chief medical examiner, said in an updated death certificate filed on Friday afternoon.

A preliminary version of the death certificate listed the manner of death as “pending investigation” while Vermont State Police looked into the incident to determine whether Price’s death was the result of homicide, suicide or accident.

State police said Friday they had no further information to share regarding the investigation.

Price left behind two small children: a 4-year-old daughter, and a 3-month-old son; parents, siblings, stepparents and stepsiblings.

Price’s mother, Kim Davis of Shelburne, said she was disappointed with the official conclusion.

“While we appreciate all the hard work, time, and effort that the Vermont State Police have put into the investigation, we are stunned and dismayed with the official determination,” Davis said.

Family and friends of Price say they find it hard to believe that the mother of two would have taken her own life.

“We, her family, friends, coworkers and community, have known Pamela for 24 years. We have seen every day, watched her with her children, witnessed her excitement over her career advancement, and heard her future plans,” Davis said. “We know how truly thrilled she was at this time of her life as she shared those moments with each of us.”

Price, a 2011 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, had been attending Champlain College and had started a new job at Aspen Dental in Williston in late May.