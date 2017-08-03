Green Mountain Bike Club day touring rides for August

Rides with the Green Mountain Bike Club are free and open to the public. Carpooling is encouraged. Riders must wear helmets and obey the rules of the road. If weather is questionable, contact ride leaders before heading out. Bikers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent. For more information on the rides listed below, go to thegmbc.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Ride: Double Ferry South 50 (moderate/strenuous) miles starting with the Burlington to Port Kent ferry. The second ferry will take us from Essex, N.Y. to Charlotte and we’ll return on flatter terrain back to Burlington. Bring money for the ferries. Following the ride will be a picnic at Auer’s Boathouse starting at 2 p.m.

Meeting Time: 7:45 a.m. for 8:10 a.m. ferry at the Burlington ferry dock

Leader: Kevin Batson, 825-5816, kevbvt@gmail.com

Co-Leader: Viola Chu, 735-7924, hviolachu@gmail.com

Saturday, Aug. 12

Ride: Tour de Tunbridge – 64 miles (moderate/strenuous) without a shorter option and with an elevation profile that is reminiscent of a stage in one of the classics. Meeting Time: 9 a.m. at Spaulding High School, Ayers Street, Barre

Leaders: Steve & Jeanne Barner, 434-4497, sjbarner@gmavt.net

Sunday, Aug. 13

Ride: Covered Bridges of Franklin and Lamoille County – The hilly 41-mile loop (moderate) goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride (moderate/strenuous) passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield and past the Cold Hollow Sculpture Park off Boston Post Road.

Meeting Time: 8:45 a.m. at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access (3/10th mile north of

Route 15 and Route 108 intersection, across the bridge).

Leader: Phil Littler, 309-2464, phil.littler@me.com

Co-Leader: Tom Kennedy, 735-5359, etomkennedy@gmail.com

Saturday, Aug. 19

Ride: Upper Valley Weekend – Horse Country Ride – All three rides start in South Royalton. The short ride (26 M) will travel north to Chelsea and return; the medium (40 moderate/strenuous) continues up Route 110 to the top of the hill in Washington and back; and the long ride (51 S) goes to Chelsea, up to the Vershire Heights, then down into the Connecticut River Valley, back through Strafford and Sharon to South Royalton. After the ride, cyclists can camp out in South Royalton on Pat and Tom’s land, stay at an area hotel, or return home.

Meeting Time: 9:15

Meeting Place: North side of the South Royalton Green

Leader: Pat Stabler, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net

Co-Leader: Tom Evers, 617-605-0928, everstab@verizon.net

Sunday, Aug. 20

Ride: Upper Valley Weekend – Pomfret Perambulations – This 50-mile ride (moderate/strenuous) heads up Howe Hill, then down the lovely Pomfret Road to West Hartford

and the White River. After a climb over the hill to Woodstock, we’ll ride along River Road to pick up Route 12. Another climb will bring you into Barnard.

Meeting Time: 9 a.m. at the north side of the South Royalton Green

Leader: Bryan Harrington, 899-2908, alpinefogman@yahoo.com

Co-Leaders: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net

Sunday, Aug. 20

Ride: Bound for Bristol Bakery – This 40-mile (moderate) ride takes low traffic roads from Hinesburg to Bristol. Those doing the short loop (27 miles) can stop at the Bristol Bakery for an out and back but those on the longer loop will add a loop through New Haven and Bristol before earning their pastries.

Meeting Time: 9:15 a.m. at Clifford Lumber, across the road from the Hinesburg General

Store, Route 116. The store is temporarily closed but we believe parking spots will be available.

Leader: Jessica Barnum, 335-1889, omsideofthings@gmail.com

Co-Leader: Amy Ross, 324-2137, vtamy@comcast.net

Sunday, Aug. 27

Ride: Buck Hollow and Beyond – The 40-mile (moderate) route goes north to Fairfax, through Buck Hollow into Fairfield, returning via St. Albans. The longer loop (58 moderate/strenuous) continues into Sheldon. There are potential food stops in St. Albans, Georgia and Fairfax.

Meeting Time: 8:45 a.m. at Milton High School

Leader: Joyce McCutcheon, 893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com

Co-Leader: Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net