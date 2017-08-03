Meetings in Town

Town of Shelburne Committee, Board & Commission Monthly Meeting Dates*

The Town Offices will be closed on Wed., Aug. 16, in observance of Bennington Battle Day

Schedule

Board of Civil Authority Monday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. in MR 1

Cemetery Commission 3rd Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Staff Room

Dog Park Committee 1st Monday 6 p.m. MR 2

Ethics Committee 3rd Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in MR 1 or 2. It will also hold a public hearing on the proposed Rules of Procedure on Monday, Aug. 14.

Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee 2nd and 4th Thursdays 8:15 a.m. MR 2

Historical Society Monday, August 14th, at 6:30 p.m. in MR 2

Housing Committee 1st Monday at 6 p.m. in the Staff Room

Pierson Library Board of Trustees 3rd Thursday 7 p.m. at the Library

Planning Commission Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in MR 1

Selectboard 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in MR 1

Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee 2nd Wednesday 7 p.m. MR 2

Shelburne Wastewater Facility will hold a public hearing on Thursday Aug. 10 in MR 2

Social Services 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. MR 2

Tree Committee 2nd Wednesday 7 p.m. MR 1

Water Commission 1st Monday 5 p.m. in Meeting Room 2

*Meetings are subject to change. Call the Shelburne Town Hall at 985-5110 with any question.