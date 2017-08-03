Police chief is out; town planned a full audit

By Mike Donoghue

Correspondent

The Shelburne Selectboard had scheduled a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, after press time, to consider a “personnel matter.”

Town Manager Joe Colangelo told the Shelburne News Tuesday afternoon he was unable to discuss any details about Wednesday’s meeting, including whether it involved Police Chief James Warden, who was recently suspended for three days.

The reason for Warden’s suspension has never been made public.

Warden, 78, never returned from the suspension, which was served Wednesday, July 19, to Friday, July 21. The payroll records show Warden used sick time to collect his pay for last week.

The usually outgoing Warden has not responded to multiple messages from the Shelburne News seeking comment.

Warden’s lawyer said she could not offer much.

“Unfortunately, I have no comment at this time,” lawyer Alison Bell of Langrock, Sperry & Wool in Burlington said in an email. Bell said she hopes to be able to say something soon, but the timing depends on the town’s legal counsel.

At its meeting July 25, the selectboard voted 3-1 to approve $8,500 for “a full audit of the police department,” according to a draft of the board’s minutes. Usually, such audits analyze current police department activities and compare them to recommended best practices for police work. They also examine such things as leadership, morale, efficiency, effectiveness, budget issues, facilities, vehicles and future planning.

Colangelo, in a memo to police employees last week, said Deputy Chief Aaron Noble is the interim head of the department until further notice. Colangelo would not elaborate.

The town’s appointed legal counsel, the Burlington law firm of Monaghan, Safar, Ducham, was equally tight-lipped. Attorney Brian Monaghan said Wednesday’s meeting was about a personnel matter.

The meeting, scheduled for the town manager’s office, had to begin in open session, but the agenda says the selectboard will “consider entering executive session” to discuss a personnel matter.

The agenda estimates the meeting will last a half-hour.

Warden has been police chief in Shelburne for 30 years. He earlier served as police chief in St. Albans City for more than 10 years. Warden began his police career in Pennsylvania, where he worked as police chief for two departments.