A Shelburne man was charged with domestic assault after a woman called them from a convenience store.

Conner Lucas, 28, was arrested by South Burlington police shortly after 3 a.m. July 31 and was held at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail, awaiting arraignment in court later that morning.

Police allege Lucas had threatened the woman and caused her to fear serious bodily injury.