Shelburne police blotter — Sunday July 9 through Friday July 14

As submitted by Shelburne Police Dept.

Sunday, July 9, 5:49 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Shelburne Hinesburg Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Sunday, July 9, 6:29 p.m. A caller reported theft of items from her motor vehicle at Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road. A theft report was taken and the case is pending further investigation.

Sunday, July 9, 7:06 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police with locating an individual involved with retail theft. The individual was taken into custody.

Sunday, July 9, 7:26 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Depot Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Sunday, July 9, 7:37 p.m. There was a 911 hang-up, but upon callback, it was determined that a guest at Shelburne Farms was having a medical problem. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched but the patient refused transport to the hospital.

Sunday, July 9, 10:35 p.m. A walk-in dropped off a life vest and oar he found on Bay Road. The property was tagged and placed in storage.

Monday, July 10, 3:03 a.m. A 911 text message reported a shooting at the North Star Motel but no other information were provided. Shelburne Police was dispatched to the area but nothing was located. A later check of the cellphone’s location mapped it to the area of the Holiday Inn Express in South Burlington and South Burlington Police were notified.

Monday, July 10, 11:28 a.m. A traffic stop was made on Shelburne Road. The driver was found to be under criminal license suspension and transported to the police station for processing, issued a citation for driving with license suspended, and released.

Monday, July 10, 12:54 p.m. A walk-in dropped off a dog she found on the side of the road in Panton. The animal was reunited with the owner.

Monday, July 10, 1:03 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported being locked out of a vehicle with an animal inside. The officer unlocked the vehicle and the animal was fine.

Monday, July 10, 1:08 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Pond Road after a caller reported a disabled vehicle in the roadway. The officer couldn’t find anything.

Monday, July 10, 4:34 p.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Burlington Fire and U.S. Coast Guard at a water rescue call.

Monday, July 10, 6:41 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Monday, July 10, 7:39 p.m. A caller reported a two-car crash with no injuries. A statement was taken for insurance purposes.

Monday, July 10, 9:46 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Monday, July 10, 10:26 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Nashville Road after a caller reported she was taking her son to the hospital after he was assaulted by another juvenile. The officer located the individuals involved and obtained statements. A juvenile citation was issued for assault.

Tuesday, July 11, 1:37 a.m. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 11, 3:16 a.m. Shelburne Rescue, Fire, and Police were dispatched to Harrington Avenue after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 11, 5:18 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle crash on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte.

Tuesday, July 11, 7:08 a.m. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched to Penny Lane after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 11, 8:15 a.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched after a caller at Village Mobil reported receiving counterfeit money. A fraud report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Tuesday, July 11, 8:44 a.m. A walk-in dropped off a Fitbit watch he found on the LaPlatte Nature Trail. The property was tagged and placed in storage.

Tuesday, July 11, 9:36 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Shelburne Community School after a caller reported a fire alarm. It was a false alarm.

Tuesday, July 11, 12:18 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched after a caller reported debris on Bostwick and Beach roads. The debris was removed.

Tuesday, July 11, 12:50 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police at a motor vehicle crash in Charlotte.

Tuesday, July 11, 9:15 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, July 11, 11:06 p.m. A caller on Nashville Road reported his son was being threatened. A harassment report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Wednesday, July 12, 1:55 a.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to the North Star Motel after a caller requested a check on a friend. The person appeared to be fine.

Wednesday, July 12, 2:43 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted on CVU Road and Route 116 in Hinesburg.

Wednesday, July 12, 3:12 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Tracy Lane after a caller reported a medical emergency. It was a false alarm.

Wednesday, July 12, 10:32 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Maeck Farm Road after a caller reported a fire alarm activation. It was a false alarm.

Wednesday, July 12, 11:53 a.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched to Harbor Place after a caller reported an unwanted guest refusing to leave. The woman was escorted off the property.

Wednesday, July 12, 3:21 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, and Rescue were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported a two-car crash with injuries. Statements were taken from all individuals involved. All patients refused transport to the hospital.

Wednesday, July 12, 3:46 p.m. Charlotte Rescue requested a driver safety check for a new rescue member.

Wednesday, July 12, 4:50 p.m. A Shelburne police officer located vandalism at the Shelburne Community School. A vandalism report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Wednesday, July 12, 9:34 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to the Shelburne Museum after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, July 12, 10:31 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Nashville Road and Spear Street after a caller reported a suspicious man in the area. He was located and had an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to corrections.

Wednesday, July 12, 11:33 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Webster Road after a caller reported a tractor-trailer unit was stuck. The vehicle was removed from the scene by a wrecker.

Thursday, July 13, 7:41 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Thursday, July 13, 10:27 a.m. The Town of Shelburne requested a local background check for a new employee.

Thursday, July 13, 10:28 a.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Vermont Air National Guard Fire at an aircraft emergency at Burlington International Airport. All units were canceled and no injuries were reported.

Thursday, July 13, 10:34 a.m. There was a citizen assist on Falls Road in Shelburne.

Thursday, July 13, 10:41 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a motor vehicle crash in South Burlington.

Thursday, July 13, 10:55 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harrington Avenue after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient refused transport to the hospital.

Thursday, July 13, 11:32 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted in an inspection and installation of a child safety seat on Shelburne Road.

Thursday, July 13, 11:50 a.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Thomas Road after a caller reported an individual taking a picture of his home. The officers located the individual and determined that the person worked for an insurance company.

Thursday, July 13, 12:51 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to the Days Inn after a caller reported a female guest refusing to leave. The woman was escorted off the property.

Thursday, July 13, 3:15 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harrington Avenue after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Thursday, July 13, 4:34 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Executive Drive after a caller reported a two-car crash with injuries. Statements were taken from all individuals involved. All refused transport to the hospital.

Thursday, July 13, 4:41 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Hunters Way after a caller requested a check on a family member. The person appeared to be fine.

Thursday, July 13, 8:29 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to VT Teddy Bear after a caller reported debris in the roadway. The debris was removed.

Thursday, July 13, 10:25 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to the Shelburne Campground after a caller requested a check on a family member. The person appeared to be fine.

Thursday, July 13, 10:52 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place after a caller reported a medical emergency. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Friday, July 14, 1:48 a.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Quail Way after a caller reported loud music at a neighbor’s residence. The officer spoke with the homeowner about the noise.

Friday, July 14, 11:58 a.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Shelburne Road after a caller reported erratic driving. The operator was identified and released.

Friday, July 14, 1:01 p.m. Shelburne Police located a man for an outstanding warrant and transported him to court.

Friday, July 14, 5:11 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police, and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to Shelburne Bay after a caller reported being trapped in an elevator. The individuals were out of the elevator prior to arrival and no injuries were reported.

Friday, July 14, 5:59 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to the Shelburne Campground after a caller requested a check on a family member. The person appeared to be fine.

Friday, July 14, 7:11 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to Harbor Road after a caller reported a fire alarm. It was a false alarm.

Friday, July 14, 8:16 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted DCF in checking the well being of a person. The person appeared to be fine.

Friday, July 14, 11:17 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to Mt. Philo Road after callers reported hearing fireworks going off in the area. The officers located the source and issued a warning for use of fireworks.