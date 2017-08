Two Shelburne residents were arrested July 29 by South Burlington police on outstanding warrants.

South Burlington police responded to a motor-vehicle complaint at 2:53 p.m. in the parking lot of the University Mall. Police said they learned warrants had been issued for the driver, William Suchoski, 46, and for a woman who had been in the car, Tawnja Suchoski, 41. She had left the vehicle before police arrived, but police found her nearby and took her into custody.