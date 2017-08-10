News from the Pierson Library

New library project The steering committee for the new library center project continues to prepare for the special bond ballot vote on Nov. 7.

There are many ways to learn more about this exciting project. You can visit the Pierson Library’s Facebook page to see photos of the 3D model of the new building in various stages of completion. You can also watch a “Fly Thru” of the project site. Or, come visit the library and receive a free, informative bookmark. The steering committee will be scheduling a number of public events in the coming months so that community members will have opportunities to obtain information and ask questions. Keep an eye out for coming events.

Chapter Two book sale The Friends of the Pierson Library are running a special on the gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks for sale.

From Aug. 14 to 19, all mystery books will be 50 percent off, which means you can pick up a hardcover copy for $2.50, a paperback for $1.50 or a DVD/audiobook for just 50 cents. Check out the display on the back wall in the room where are new materials can be found.

Friday Free Play Join us on Friday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. for Farm Crafts. Come play with pigs in the mud, barns full of animals, and tractors!

Summer reading logs The reading logs are due on Monday, Aug. 14, to be eligible for a prize. The readers with the highest page counts in K-6 and in grades 7-12 will each receive an iPad Mini. Other prizes will be awarded to all who participate.

Story Time with Patrice Bring your little ones to the library on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for Story Time. Even our youngest patrons will enjoy hearing these tales.

Coloring for grown-ups Enjoy a relaxing break in the day while unleashing your creative side. Come to the library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. for an hour or so of coloring with your peers. We provide great coloring books, and colored pens and pencils. The rest is up to you.

Tuesday Night Book Club The book club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Our book for the month is “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. If you’ve read this charming novel about Jean Perdu, the Literary Apothecary who navigates down the rivers of France from Paris to Sanary-sur-Mer, then join us for the discussion. The group will be reading “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates for September.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The book club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult. If you’ve read this excellent but disturbing novel — it’s about an African-American nurse and the neo-Nazi dad who blames her for his infant son’s death — and would like to talk about it, please join us. The group will be reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly for September.

One-on-one genealogy Library volunteer John Kelley is available every Wednesday in August from 1 to 4 p.m. to help you in your genealogy research. He knows the very best way to search free resources that will help you fill in the branches on your family tree. Please call the library at 985-5124 to schedule an appointment.

Knitting 4 Peace Bradie Hansen convenes an informal group whose members like to knit or crochet items to be sent around the world where needed most. Bring your knitting needles or crochet hook and yarn if possible. We do have some yarn and patterns on hand. The group will meet on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.