Chief Warden:Looking back on 30 years in uniform for Shelburne

By Chief James W. Warden

August 8, 2017

Fifty-two years ago I became a police officer, working my way through the ranks as a patrolman, corporal, sergeant, detective, juvenile officer, and then chief. Thirty years ago I was hired to be your police chief in Shelburne. At one point, in between town managers, I was your police chief and acting town manager for nine months. Little did I know that when I was hired in 1987 I would devote more than half of my career to the Town, having the privilege to protect and serve the residents and businesses of this great community.

Over the past several weeks while on medical leave, I have received an outpouring of support from folks in Shelburne. Thank you for the calls, messages, and backing on social media. I was especially fond of the hashtag #istandwiththechief. This kind of support is a testament to the kind of community Shelburne is and why I’ve been proud to be a part of it for 30 years and to work with a department of loyal officers and dispatchers. However, due to health reasons, it is with bittersweet feelings it is now time to announce my retirement and move on to the next chapter of my life.

During my tenure, our emergency communications center has grown from servicing five agencies to 32, becoming one of the largest E-911 hubs in the state. I’ve worked with many of your neighborhoods to start neighborhood watch programs, so you could help become more self-aware and watch out for each other as crime began to increase. Business owners benefitted from pre-holiday small business forums I held to prevent retail theft and fraud during your busiest time of the year. These programs, to name just a few, were ways I could connect you with your police chief and police department.

It hasn’t always just been about typical policing. Over many years, I have gotten to know you and your families through fingerprinting events for kids, graduation challenges through CVU, dog training classes, bike races, “Take Back” events through the DEA (to get unused prescription drugs out of your homes so they couldn’t be stolen and put on the streets), concerts at the Shelburne Museum, Mozart Festivals at Shelburne Farms, fireworks, Harvest Festivals, parades, being Ole St. Nick and keeping the magic of Christmas alive, Shelburne Day, and so many more wonderful events that Shelburne offers, sharing countless memories together.

While it hasn’t always been easy, as I’ve had to make difficult decisions and not always be the “yes man,” I have done so with your safety, best interests in mind fiscally as taxpayers, and in the best interests of the department and Town. Thank you for many years of community support, involvement, and friendship. When I was hired, I said it would be an honor to serve and protect you and the wonderful community of Shelburne as your Police Chief, and it truly has been 30 incredible years.