News from the Pierson Library

Chapter Two Book Sale: The Friends of the Pierson Library are running a special on the gently used books, DVDs and audiobooks for sale at the Pierson Library. From August 14-19, all mystery books will be 50 percent off which means you can pick up a hardcover copy for $2.50, a paperback for $1.50 or a DVD/audiobook for just 50 cents. Check out the display on the back wall in the room where are new materials can be found.

Knitting 4 Peace: Bradie Hansen convenes an informal group who like to knit or crochet items to be sent around the world where needed most. Bring knitting needles or crochet hook and yarn if possible. The library has limited yarn and patterns on hand. The group will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Story Time with Patrice: Bring your little ones to the library on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for story time. Even our youngest patrons will enjoy hearing these tales.

One-on-One Genealogy: Library volunteer John Kelley is available every Wednesday in August from 1-4 p.m. to help with genealogy research. He knows the very best way to search free resources fill in the branches on your family tree. Call 985-5124 for an appointment.

Second Cookbook Club Forming: The Cookbook Club is so popular that there is now a second one. The initial meeting will be Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. To participate, sign up at the front desk, choose a recipe from the cookbook that was selected for the first meeting and bring a dish on Sept. 7. The club is limited to 10 people. Call 985-5124 to reserve a space.

Thank you to Gardenside Nursery for the donated annuals this summer and the continued support of the library.