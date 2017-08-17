Parks and Rec news

Last Call for Fall Youth Soccer Registration. Soccer registration closes Friday. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-8.

Off the Couch Camp Calling all middle school athletes: Swim, bike, run, crunch, jump, and bound your way to optimal pre-season fitness. Triathlon-based program designed to target endurance, strength, and agility to jump-start your fall sport season. Campers must provide their own bike and helmet. For kids entering grades 6-8 runs Aug. 21-25, noon to 4 p.m. at Shelburne Town Beach; cost is $125. Instructed by Maria Cimonetti.

Kindergarten Soccer: Mini-Mites A fun and instructional soccer program for kids entering kindergarten this fall. The program curriculum includes fun ball mastery activities, interactive fundamental technical training between players and exciting small-sided games. The main objective of the sessions is to introduce young players to basic soccer techniques in a fun and interactive environment. Parent volunteer helpers are needed. The registration deadline is noon Sept. 8. The program will run on Saturdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 at the Shelburne Community School Fields from 10-11 a.m. Program fee is $25 (includes t-shirt & team picture). Registration opens Friday.

GPS Juniors Soccer Designed especially for pre-school-aged children 3-5 years old. We’ll include age appropriate games that will let them enjoy the game and learn basic skills without putting pressure on winning or competition. They’ll also learn to work cooperatively with other children. A great first experience! Parent volunteer helpers are welcome. Registration deadline noon Sept. 8. The program will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Shelburne Community School Fields. Program fee is $70. Registration opens Friday.