Questioning the need for new town ordinances — Dave Allan

On Aug. 8, the Shelburne Board of Selectmen passed an ordinance regulating the storage of hazardous substances, in spite of the fact that numerous state and federal agencies currently do so.

Why burden the Shelburne taxpayers with the high cost of yet another layer of bureaucracy? Quite possibility to go after Vermont Railway once again. After all, salt is corrosive, and is on “the list”.

The vengeful attitude of the board will escalate the $400k legal fees already paid by the Town.

But what about the negative consequences to other businesses in the town? In spite of several businessmen expressing the huge negative impact of this new ordinance (that only one board member, Josh Dein really understood), three members rushed forward to approve passage.

No one in the audience spoke in favor of Colleen’s motion to approve.

So a new department will be required (not one person in the Town hierarchy knows about this stuff) with a Hazmat Commissioner, an assistant, a secretary, two automobiles, huge salaries, three pensions, and new offices.

This ordinance is a bad solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist.

—Dave Allan, Shelburne