State using aircraft to drop rabies vaccine bait

Vermont will start dropping a rabies vaccine in 115 Vermont communities, including Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne, South Burlington, and Ferrisburg this week, weather permitting.

More than 450,000 quarter-sized packs of the sweet-smelling oral bait, attractive to raccoons and skunks, will be dropped from low-flying aircraft in rural areas and placed by hand in residential centers across nine counties.

“The bait is not harmful to adults, children, pets or other wildlife, and you can’t get rabies from it,” said Vermont Public Health Veterinarian Robert Johnson. The plane’s copilots will control an “on/off” switch to keep the bait from being dropped on roadways, near homes, and other places where people may be.

Anyone who comes across any bait is asked to leave it undisturbed so that it can be eaten by the animals. If the bait must be moved, use gloves. If your pet eats a bait, or a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline (1-800-472-2437) or the toll-free number printed on the bait.

The week-long bait drop is a cooperative effort between Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to stop the spread of the potentially fatal disease.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals. It is most often seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get rabies. The virus is spread through the bite of an infected animal or contact with its saliva. If left untreated, rabies is almost always fatal in humans and animals. However, treatment with the rabies vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective when given soon after a person is bitten by a rabid animal.

So far this year, 23 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, and 14 of those have been raccoons.

According to wildlife officials, rabid animals often show a change in their normal behavior, but you cannot tell whether an animal has rabies simply by looking at it. People should not touch or pick up wild animals or strays – even baby animals.