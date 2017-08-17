United Church of Hinesburg Seeks Community Feedback

The United Church of Hinesburg is reaching out to the wider community through a brief survey to help identify areas of need where it could be of service. The goal is to find out what is known about the services the church already provides and to then determine additional services the church might offer.

The survey takes just a couple of minutes and can be found on the church website: ucofh.org. For more information or to receive a hard copy of the survey, contact the church office: 482-3352 or unitedchurch@gmavt.net.