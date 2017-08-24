Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Crews will continue installing underdrain and fine grading to prepare for paving. U.S. 7 traffic is currently using the offline two-way traffic detour along this section of the project.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: Excavation of the trail approach on west side of the newly installed pedestrian underpass near the Lower Old Town Trail will occur this week. Traffic will remain using the current pattern on U.S. 7 until the newly constructed 8-foot shoulder is paved.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Contact: Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 479-6994 or view recent updates at: roadworkupdates.com.