No Mulligans! Golf Ball Drop a success

Rotary Club President Erik Kolomaznik and Golf Ball Drop committee members Bob Sanders and Bill Deming measure to confirm which ball was closest to the flag, and who was second, third, and farthest away. Courtesy photo

The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary held their annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser last Saturday in Shelburne. The event raises money for Rotary projects year-round and awards prizes for ticket-holders with balls closest (and farthest) from the hole. The winners: Closest Ball, Warren Simmons – $4,000; 2nd Closest, Michael Clapp – $500; 3rd Closest, Ted Lewis – $250; and Furthest, Jack McGuire, $250.

  

