No Mulligans! Golf Ball Drop a success

The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary held their annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser last Saturday in Shelburne. The event raises money for Rotary projects year-round and awards prizes for ticket-holders with balls closest (and farthest) from the hole. The winners: Closest Ball, Warren Simmons – $4,000; 2nd Closest, Michael Clapp – $500; 3rd Closest, Ted Lewis – $250; and Furthest, Jack McGuire, $250.