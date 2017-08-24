Sentiments surrounding Chief Warden’s departure boil over at Selectboard meeting

Friday’s rally gathered supporters on the village green

By Eileen O’Grady

and Lisa Scagliotti

Shelburne residents did not mince words at Tuesday night’s Selectboard meeting, where many attended to voice sadness and outrage at the suspension and unexpected departure of former police chief James Warden.

The audience of about 30 was restless, occasionally shouting protests or hissing in response to Selectboard comments, or applauding vehemently to show their support for a speaker’s words.

Many people took to the microphone during the public comment period to recount their favorite memories of the former chief and to express their gratitude for his 30 years of service to the town of Shelburne.

Shelburne resident Pam Loeb spoke of getting to know Warden through one of his dog obedience classes, which he let her into even though the class was already full. “He was a really generous guy,” she said.

Many townspeople forged connections with Warden over the years through his off-duty role as a dog-obedience trainer.

Others used their speaking time to critique Town Manager Joe Colangelo’s handling of the situation, protesting his decision to suspend the chief, and taking umbrage at his reference to “sloppy police work” in an interview with WCAX last week. Several people also criticized the Selectboard, the government body that oversees the town manager, for not sufficiently supervising Colangelo’s process.

When questioned by members of the public, Selectboard member Josh Dein said that the board had not received any detailed information from the town manager regarding reasons for the suspension before being asked to approve a separation agreement between Warden and the town at the Aug. 8 Selectboard meeting.

According to Selectboard chair Gary von Stange, the lack of information from the town manager was to insure impartiality on the part of the Selectboard, noting that it would be unfair for the board to hear the town manager’s word and not the chief’s.

Under the agreement, Warden stepped down as chief earlier this month but will remain on the payroll as a consultant through January. Deputy Police Chief Aaron Noble has been named acting chief.

Rally on the green for Warden

The public outpouring of support for Warden came just several days after friends and supporters of Warden organized a rally on the village green.

Last Friday afternoon, about 50 or so people of all ages — many accompanied by their dogs on leashes — milled about on the green beside U.S. 7. Many carried balloons and signs supporting Warden and asking passersby to honk their horns.

Organizer Linda Riell looked over the scene wearing a hat with “#ISTANDWITHTHECHIEF” embroidered on it, holding a sign bearing a photo of her dog and the words “dog obedience thanks Jim.”

Riell said she was pleased with the turnout and the mood at the rally.

“We just needed to do something,” she said. “We need to let him know he will be sorely missed.”

State Rep. Mike Yantachka, D-Charlotte, took in the scene alongside his wife, Jane, while holding a leash attached to his Shih Tzu mix. “I came today to say thank you you did a good job for the town,” he said of the chief.

Warden did not attend the rally but his daughter, Shannon Warden, was there with a simple handwritten sign that said, “Warden Pride.” She said her father, 78, wasn’t feeling up to attending due to medical issues. Despite his absence, she wanted him to witness the festive atmosphere and soak in some of the well-wishes. She connected with him by phone on a video call, allowing people to greet him and for him to hear and see the activity.

“It’s special for me to see the impact (my) father had made on this community,” she said.

And while the rally represented a vocal slice of fond sentiment for the former chief, it also contained elements of animosity toward the town officials who handled Warden’s ouster.

A couple of clipboards circulated in the crowd, one with a sign attached saying: “Joe must go,” referring to the town manager who ordered Warden’s initial suspension. On the clipboards were petition sheets calling for a special town meeting “to consider the removal” of Colangelo from his position.

Colangelo this week said he was aware of the effort. “I’m not going to comment,” he said.