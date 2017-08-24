Shelburne day

By on No Comment

Far left, rows of straw bales from Shelburne Farms provided comfortable seating while enjoying the musical entertainment coordinated by Gus Bloch, or snacking or chatting.
Top right, Tom Candon, Jane McKnight, and Al Gilbert put on their Rotary aprons and served burgers and hotdogs to an appreciative crowd.
Bottom, petting Pearl the chicken was an adventure for lots of young visitors on Shelburne Day.
Photos courtesy of Shelburne Business and Professional Association

  

Shelburne day added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.