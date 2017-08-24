Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Far left, rows of straw bales from Shelburne Farms provided comfortable seating while enjoying the musical entertainment coordinated by Gus Bloch, or snacking or chatting.Top right, Tom Candon, Jane McKnight, and Al Gilbert put on their Rotary aprons and served burgers and hotdogs to an appreciative crowd.Bottom, petting Pearl the chicken was an adventure for lots of young visitors on Shelburne Day.Photos courtesy of Shelburne Business and Professional Association Featured Shelburne day added by Shelburne News on August 24, 2017View all posts by Shelburne News →