Shelburne Police Department’s Facebook page goes dark

Editor’s Note: Shelburne Police Department’s Facebook page page is back online as of wednesday.

By Lisa Scagliotti

and Mike Donoghue

The Shelburne Police Department Facebook page, which alerted the community about crimes and other important news, should be back in service this week after being ordered taken down by Town Manager Joe Colangelo last week.

Colangelo told the Shelburne News Monday that he had ordered the Facebook page taken down because there was no known policy covering what information would be placed on it.

“A best practice for a police department is to have a social media policy and we didn’t have one,” he said. “It was the officers in the department that wanted the policy.”

The Shelburne Police page went dark sometime last Thursday, the day before the rally supporting Chief James Warden was planned for the village green. Organizers had prepared fliers about the rally and one of them was posted to the Shelburne Police Facebook page.

The rally was a grassroots effort, separate from any police or town government involvement. The Facebook page also allowed for public comments.

Faithful followers of the Facebook Page told the Shelburne News they noticed the page had gone dark in the midst of the recent upheaval in the police department. During the Selectboard meeting Tuesday evening, several local residents questioned the action and asked who ordered it.

The page carries news from Shelburne police about calls they responded to, provides crime prevention tips, makes requests for help from the public for information, or often shares items from other law enforcement or public safety sites in neighboring communities and sometimes across Vermont.

Colangelo said he wrote the new social media policy in conjunction with police Cpl. Jon Marcoux and Acting Chief Aaron Noble.

This shutdown did not involve other Facebook pages for parts of the municipal government, such as the town offices, the Pierson Library, Shelburne Communications Center, Shelburne Fire Department and Shelburne Rescue.

“This is just for the police department for right now,” Colangelo said. “We will look at others.”