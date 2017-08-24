South Burlington construction company chosen for proposed $6.5 million library project

The Shelburne Selectboard has accepted the recommendation of the Library Building Steering Committee to hire Neagley & Chase Construction Company of South Burlington to provide the construction management services for the proposed Pierson Library building and renovation project.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to affirm the committee’s pick, which came after an extensive selection process that included interviews, reference checks, and site visits by four construction firms. The six-member steering committee is comprised of library employees, town officials, and community members.

“I don’t feel like we left a stone unturned before making a decision,” said Town Manager and steering committee chair Joe Colangelo. “The committee could not have done more.”

The plan for library development has been in the works since 2011. It involves building a new and improved library, designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture, and renovations for the historic Town Hall building and improvements to traffic access to the municipal campus.

The project has a $6.5 million pricetag to be paid for with a bond issue that voters will consider on Nov. 7 ballot.

“If passed, will be one of the biggest projects in town history,” Colangelo said.

Neagley & Chase has completed several notable projects nearby in the past year, including the construction of a new community barn at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte, and renovations to the Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop in downtown Burlington.

The Selectboard stressed that even though a construction company has been chosen, the fate of the entire project still hinges on the outcome of the November vote. Selectboard member Colleen Parker, who is also on the steering committee, explained that by picking the contractor now, construction could begin before winter weather sets in should voters approve the bond.

Colangelo concurred: “There is no obligation on the Town in terms of payments or anything,” he said. “This is so if it does pass, we are able to hit the ground running. But this is all subject to the outcome of the vote.”