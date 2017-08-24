Spectrum expands to include new youth counseling program

Spectrum Youth & Family Services, a nationally recognized nonprofit providing youth and adult services to the Burlington area, has added a new program, Riverstone Counseling. This new branch of Spectrum specializes in working with teenagers, young adults, and their families, to help youth identify and work with their strengths to help achieve their goals.

Riverstone adds a youth-focused counseling program to Spectrum’s services. Open to the public, Riverstone counselors are trained clinical mental health/social workers and substance abuse counselors who focus on a client-centered approach to help teenagers and young adults work through and overcome mental health and substance use issues. Riverstone counselors specialize in helping clients with mental health and substance use issues using cognitive behavioral therapy, EMDR for trauma, narrative therapy, and other proven treatments.

Spectrum’s Sarah Woodard, director of development and communication, said Riverstone is meant to be a resource for all of Chittenden County, not just those in other Spectrum programs in Burlington. “The team at Riverstone is skilled in working with youth and young adults in crisis, trauma, or those who just would benefit from a therapeutic relationship,” she said.

Spectrum has served Burlington since 1970. Its services focus on children and families faced with homelessness, mental health issues, violence, substance abuse and other critical issues. It provides services such as mentoring, skills programs, supportive housing, multicultural youth programs, and a health center.

Information: riverstonecounseling.org.