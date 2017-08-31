CVU fall sports preview

Team reports by Lauren Read • photos by Al Frey

FOOTBALL

Coach: Mike Williams (second season)

Last year: 6-3, lost in D-I semifinals

Key returnees: Graham Walker, quarterback/safety, junior; Jake Bortnick, offensive line/linebacker, senior; Stephen Harlow, running back/defensive back, senior; Roarke Flad, offensive line/defensive line, senior.

Key newcomers: Juniors Andrew Tieso, running back.defensive back, Caleb Jenson, halfback/defensive back, Jack ZuWallack, fullback/linebacker and Jason Rosner, fullback/defensive back.

Outlook: After advancing to the semifinals last season – which ended in heartbreaking fashion on a last-second, game-winning touchdown pass for St. Johnsbury – Champlain Valley has some work to do to return to that level. The Redhawks lost a lot of talent to graduation, but do return quarterback Graham Walker and Stephen Harlow at running back. They will turn to a slew of juniors to bolster the offense and defense. “They are a tight group and have a good grasp of what we are trying to do in all phases of the game,” said coach Mike Williams. “The goal, as always, is to get better each week and win the state championship,”

Opener: Friday at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Tucker Pierson (second season)

Last year: 7-3-4, lost in the D-I quarterfinals

Key returnees: Lydia Maitland, senior; Bella Rieley, senior; Nathalie Paquette, senior; Abby Rosenthal, senior; Flynn Hall, senior; Kristy Carlson, junior.

Key newcomers: Maggie Warren, sophomore; Lena Ashooh, freshman; Caroline Reynolds, junior.

Outlook: With an influx of new players to the team, second-year coach Tucker Pierson will be relying on the core of strong returning players to set the tone for the season. The team will focus on fundamental skills to start off the season and build towards playing their best as the postseason approaches. “We are looking to play together to be successful,” Pierson said. “We will be working to build trust about the players as well as increasing the level of fundamental field hockey skills.”

Opener: Friday at Burlington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coach: Stan Williams (fifth season)

Last year: 10-2-2, lost in the D-1 semifinals

Key returnees: Hanna Swett, defense, senior; Lindsey Albertelli, midfield, senior; Ali Bisaccia, forward, senior; Natalie Durieux, defense, senior; Lucy Hindes, Hayley Clos, Sydney Jimmo, Sara Kelley, Charlotte Hill, forward, sophomore; Quinn Boardman, defense, sophomore; Maryn Askew, goalie, sophomore; Lilly Cazayoux, midfield, junior.

Key newcomers: Coach Wiliams is excited for all 10 new players.

Outlook: After failing to advance to the D-I final for the first time in five years, the Champlain Valley girls soccer team is looking to get right back on horse. The Redhawks will feature an experienced group, while coach Stan Williams is hoping to rely on the team’s depth and chemistry to return them to the top. Defense will provide the backbone of the team, while CVU will have to replace some offense that was lost to graduation. “This has the potential to be a very deep and talented team,” Williams said. “I look forward to seeing this group take on and embrace the challenge of the climb up the mountain.”

Opener: Today vs. Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Rob Cole (first season)

Last year: 10-2-2, lost in the D-I quarterfinals

Key returnees: Seniors Nate Coffin, Brigham Francis, Sawyer Mill-Bottoms, .

Key newcomers: Oliver Martin, freshman; Erik Stolen, sophomore.

Outlook: CVU fell in overtime in the playoffs last season and returns with some old players and a new coach. Rob Cole takes the helm this season, taking over for Katie Mack, with an experienced defense – Jami Lashua, Luke Morton, Oliver Bijur and Ryan Trus. The offense will be helped with the return of Nate Coffin, who lost most of last season due to an injury, and the addition of freshman Oliver Martin. “We have a lot of options on (defense),” Cole said. “It should make it difficult for teams to break us down.”

Opener: Friday vs Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Scott Bliss (18th season)

Last year: Division I state champions

Key returnees: Jennifer Ireland, senior; Juniors Chloe Andrae, Willow Bertrand, and Ella Whitman.

Key newcomers: Alice Larson, freshman; Emily Kingston, senior; Cate Noel, junior; Sophomores Sadie Holmes, Emma Strack, Isabelle Mittlestedt, and Lila Carelton.

Outlook: The CVU girls team enters the season as the seven-time D-I state champs, but they have some work to do if they want to repeat. Three of the team’s top seven runners will be new and the Redhawks will have to replace Sophia Gorman, who paced the team as the top runner the last two years. “We didn’t expect to have that many new runners in our top 7,” said coach Scott Bliss. “They continue to prove that they are worthy and ready to be quality contributors.”

Up next: Saturday, 9a.m. at Essex

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Scott Bliss (18th season)

Last year: Division I state champions

Key returnees: Baxter Bishop, senior; Juniors Jared Leonard, and Dylan Gooley.

Key newcomers: Juniors Seamus Higgins and Ian Rider; freshmen Sean Gilliam and Skyler Heininger.

Outlook: After the graduation of five runners – including Gatorade Player of the Year Tyler Marshall – the Redhawks will look to newcomers if they want to repeat as D-I state champs. CVU will look to Baxter Bishop, Jared Leonard and Dylan Gooley to lead as the team gets the newer harriers ready for the state race at Thetford. “Our hopes are to continue to develop the very talented young guys we have and qualify for the New England championships,” Bliss said.

Up next: Saturday, 9a.m. at Essex