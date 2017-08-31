CVU fall sports preview

Team reports by Lauren Read • photos by Al Frey

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Mike Detch (first season)

Last year: Division I state champions

Key returnees: Shannon Loiseau, senior; Makenzie Detch, junior; Tori Bergstein, senior; Rayonna Silverman, junior; Olivia Werner, junior; Mya Rendall, senior; Julia Daggett, junior; Shea Stirewalt, junior; Natalie Senior, junior.

Key newcomers: Leah Boget, sophomore; Reilly Wells, sophomore; Makenna Boyd, sophomore; Caroline Hill, sophomore; Sarah Johnson, sophomore.

Outlook: With a very talented group returning from a state championship winning season, the Champlain Valley girls volleyball team has some lofty goals for this year. The Redhawks are an athletic group and first-year coach Mike Detch is implementing some new offensive strategies for the team to build on. One of the fastest growing sports at CVU – 64 girls turned out for try-outs – continuing to build the program and encourage more success is a goal this year. “We want to be the best people we want to be, on and off the court,” Detch said. “Our goal is to play hard and focus on today’s task.”

Opener: Tuesday at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Jeff Boliba (second season)

Last year: Division I state champions

Key returnees: Noah Allen, middle blocker, sophomore; Jacob Boliba, hitter/setter, sophomore; Baker Angstman, libero, sophomore; Will Burroughs, middle blocker, senior; Garret Dunn, outside hitter, senior.

Key newcomers: Andrea Maccariello, hitter, senior; Ethan Harvey, hitter/setter, sophomore; Devin Rogers, middle blocker, freshman; Cooper Snipes, middle hitter, junior.

Outlook: After winning the first boys volleyball state championship last season, CVU will look to repeat with a group that returned a strong core, including Jacob Boliba, who led the team in kills in the final, and Noah Allen, who led the team in blocks. Add in Baker Angstman, who led the team in digs, and you have the team to beat this season. “We have a versatile group of players that will allow the coaching staff many different options for lineups, positioning and game strategy,” coach Jeff Boliba said in an email.

Opener: Tuesday at Vermont Commons, 6 p.m.

GOLF MOVES TO FALL SEASON

High school golfers across the state are facing a quick turnaround. After celebrating the state championship match in the spring, the next season opens this week as the high school golf season transitions to the fall.

The Vermont Principals’ Association announced that golf was moving to the fall season in February and teams are now hitting the links to prepare for the 2017 season.

The new schedule will conclude with the state championship matches in October.

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Tammy Anthony (third season), assistant Barry Churchill (shown above).

Last year: Seventh place in the D-I state tournament

Key returnees: Lauren Hanley, senior; Claire Smith, junior; Ali Bisaccia, senior; Emma Hoechner, senior; Sadie Hoechner, senior.

Key newcomers: Sophia Cresta, junior; Maddy Oliver, junior.

Outlook: It is a quick turnaround for the Champlain Valley girls golf team, who competed in the spring season before golf became a fall sport this year. The short break will help, coach Tammy Anthony said, with the players capitalizing on a summer of playing and no worries about weather. CVU will be led by Ali Bisaccia, who finished sixth in the tournament last season, and a crew of experienced players. “Most of these girls can really drive the ball,” Anthony said. “The short game we do have to work on…but they pick up really quickly.”

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Seth Emerson (sixth season)

Key returnees: Ben Gramling, junior; Andrew Wilkinson, junior; Nate Godbout, sophomore.

Key newcomers: Hank Caswell, senior; Evan Forrest, freshman; Kyle Rexford, freshman; Cam Labounty, junior.

Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys golf team faces the same quick turnaround as the girls, coming off a spring season right into the new fall schedule. With shorter days will come nine-hole matches and a chance for this young team to gain match experience. The Redhawks feature a lot of young talent but are thin on experience, so the early part of the season will be getting on the course and building to sectionals in October. “Our goal is to get more and more competitive throughout the year and qualify for states,” coach Seth Emerson said. “

CHEERLEADING

Coach: Courtney Troescher

Key returnees: Claire Gugerty, senior; Sophia Barton, senior; Sara Holm, senior; Angela Tarracciano, junior; Shayla Lawrence, junior; Annaliese Kramer, sophomore; Deona Proulx, sophomore; Binney Patton, sophomore; Lily Michalak, sophomore; Emily Foster, sophomore.

Key newcomers: Destiny MacDougal, freshman; Lily Taff, freshman; McKenna Raymond-Batdorf, freshman; Allison Smardon, sophomore; Natascha Oberli, sophomore; Mason Howe, junior; Annabelle Duhnke, junior.

Outlook: The Champlain Valley cheerleading team will look to build off the momentum that they built up after a preseason cheer camp. The team earned a Spirit Award and placed first in the Game Day competition, which the Redhawks will look to build off of as they prepare for the championships in October.