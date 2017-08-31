CVU welcomes new coaches for boys soccer and girls volleyball teams

With the fall sports season underway, two new coaches will be managing teams from the sidelines at Champlain Valley Union High School: Rob Cole has taken over the reins of the boys soccer program and Mike Detch is the new head coach of the girls volleyball team.

Detch takes over the Redhawk volleyball team that is coming off a Division I state championship winning season, replacing coach Gino Johnson. Detch has coached the junior varsity team for the last two years and is excited to jump to the varsity level with an experienced and talented group.

“The most exciting thing is that we have a very talented group of girls already,” Detch said. “My goal is to teach them about the finer points about the sport, how to play.”

The first-year coach spent years playing volleyball at Castleton State College (now Castleton University) as well as club teams around the Burlington area.

Now that Detch has taken the helm, he hopes to build on the on-court success the Redhawks have had and focus on building the team’s presence off the court. “I have this big mantra about how can we be the best person can we be,” Detch said. “We want to get involved with charities, team building activities. Once volleyball is over, what are we left with?”

The girls volleyball team opens the season next week, traveling to Randolph on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for a 4:30 p.m. match.

While Detch takes on his first varsity coaching experience, Cole joins the CVU boys soccer team after a stint leading the girls soccer team at South Burlington High School.

Cole takes over for Katie Mack, who left after a three-year stint that saw the program accumulate 40 wins and a Division I final appearance.

Cole, who graduated from South Burlington High School in 2009, helped the Rebels girls soccer to a nice turnaround in his two-year stint. The team finished with a 7-8-1 record in his first year and moved up to 10-4-2 in his second, all after finishing 2-11-1 the year before Cole took over.

Cole takes over a team with an experienced defensive core, some work to do on offense, and a reputation for success on the soccer pitch.

The boys soccer team opens the season on Friday, Sept. 1, when they welcome Burr and Burton for a 4:30 p.m. game.