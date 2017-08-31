Kindermusik classes for tots starting in September

Kindermusik with Rachel opens in Shelburne in September under the direction of Shelburne resident Rachel Smith. The studio will offer a series of early education classes using the Kindermusik curriculum, a combination of music and movement activities which foster brain development in babies and young children. With a bachelor’s degree in child development, Smith has worked with children as both a parent and a preschool educator and has a lifelong passion for music.

Kindermusik classes combine singing, instrument play, dancing and movement, story time, and other activities. The classes are designed to tap into the different developmental stages and learning styles of children to help them experience music and movement physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally. Parents also receive materials to use at home.

Classes for newborns to age five will be offered on Friday and Saturday mornings in the activity room of Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. For more information to enroll, visit kinderrachel.com or call 448-0404.