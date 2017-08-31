Looking back on 2017 H2HT medical brigades and looking ahead to 2018

by Linda Gilbert

Over the course of 13 years, Hands to Honduras-Tela (H2HT) has constructed school classrooms and latrines, medical buildings and health centers, and municipal facilities. The H2HT humanitarian services include health brigades, educational seminars, school and athletic supplies and many other projects. The 48 volunteers in 2017 were mostly from Chittenden County (especially Shelburne and Charlotte), Addison County, and three volunteers from Connecticut and Florida. Volunteers range in age (12-85) and are from various backgrounds. H2HT has developed many relationships along with a deep appreciation for the people and culture of Tela. This is the third in a series about the H2HT 2017 projects.

Conducting a Medical/Dental Brigade – or ‘Brigada’ – in Honduras requires a great deal of planning and strict adherence to the Honduran medical requirements. Our doctors, nurses and dentists must provide their professional credentials, diploma, and current certificate to H2HT. Approvals are needed from the Honduran Minister of Health, the Tela office and others. If everything is in order, an official permission letter is sent to H2HT prior to the February trip.

We selected, scrutinized, and reviewed potential rural locations for the Brigada based on requests and needs. We selected sites in consideration with our Honduran partner doctor and made final preparations and a visit to each site during the weeks prior to the 2017 Brigade.

Our 2017 free clinics included women’s health, dental, dermatology, primary care, audiology, blood pressure, reader glasses and CPR. The clinics vary from year to year based on the availability of medical/dental team members. Our Honduran partner, Dr. Marco Alvarenga, worked alongside our team each day.

A typical day for the Brigada consists of loading up all the supplies, equipment and team into a 15-passenger van and one or two pickup trucks. Travel time to the sites ranges from 30 minutes to two hours.

The first Brigada in 2017 was a rural barrio called Buenos Aires where the community had gathered at the local grade school and small health clinic. Hundreds of patients and family members were waiting. Each team selected a classroom and began to set up their equipment.

The women’s health team worked in the health clinic, since there were two private rooms for examinations. The audiologist selected a quiet room for hearing tests. Once set up, the patients entered and the busy day began. A welcome break occurred when lunch was prepared and served by the community.

Having American doctors, dentists, and nurses come to provide health care is rare and is enthusiastically welcomed:

Jose, a small boy held his mother’s hand while the doctor checked his infected ears.

An elderly man was joyful after trying on multiple pairs of reading glasses and – finally – he could see to read.

Women were thankful to have breast exams and pap tests.

Aching, infected teeth were removed, giving relief to many patients.

A young girl, Josefina, had fallen and arrived with her arm in a sling and an examination showed it was not broken.

This day we saw and treated approximately 255 grateful patients. The team finished at 4:30 p.m., except for our dentist Dr. Susan Grimes, who had a very stubborn tooth extraction. She persisted and was thanked with a big hug by the patient.

Despite the challenges the team faced, the thoughtful and creative ability to care for the patients was incredibly magical. These exams and treatments were of immeasurable benefit to the Hondurans we met.

At the late afternoon volunteer meeting, Brigada members relayed the events of the day along with interesting and heartwarming stories. A women’s health nurse said, “One elderly lady gave me a hug and put her hands together in prayer saying that I had come from God.”

Since the majority of our volunteers have limited fluency in Spanish, we have been fortunate over the past eight years to have students from the Tela American School serve as translators and workers. The students provide two weeks of volunteer service to H2HT.

The selection of Brigada locations for 2018 is under way now. A health team meeting is planned for late August to evaluate the 2017 effort and plan for 2018. We will be joined at this meeting by two doctors and a NICU nurse from Tela Hospital who will be here as part of the H2HT medical exchange with University of Vermont Medical Center.

Linda Gilbert is the director of Hands to Honduras-Tela. lindaggilbert@gmail.com.