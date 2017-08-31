Shelburne Bay rescue call: 5 safe after sailboat capsizes

Five people took an unexpected dip in Shelburne Bay last Wednesday evening when their sailboat capsized as a result of high-wind swells on the lake. A bystander on a nearby boat witnessed the accident and called 911, said Petty Officer Ryan Rusnak from the U.S. Coast Guard in Burlington.

No one was injured in the incident that brought responses from both the Coast Guard and the Shelburne Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. According to Rusnak, by the time first responders arrived on the scene, the passengers had managed to right the boat themselves. Two passengers were on board the small sailboat bailing out water, while the other three sought refuge nearby on board the boat belonging to the eyewitness.

“It was a problem that solved itself. We were just on the scene for it,” Rusnak said.

Two passengers drove the righted sailboat back to shore after bailing it out, while the remaining three returned to shore on board the Shelburne Fire Department vessel.