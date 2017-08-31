UVM offers Vt. Master Composter course

The University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener Office will offer a six-week online Vermont Master Composter course from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31. Registration deadline is Sept. 15.

The course covers the basics of backyard composting in seven online modules, four of which include live interactive question-and-answer sessions. Topics include the biology of composting, site and container selection, recipes to make compost, how to manage the composting process, troubleshooting, compost as a means of disease control, worm composting, and Vermont’s new universal recycling law.

After completing the course, there is an option for Vermont residents to obtain certification as a UVM Extension Master Composter by volunteering for at least 20 hours of community or school composting projects within the next two years. Volunteers can give talks, write articles, staff exhibits at public events, or help with a UVM Extension Master Gardener project that has a composting component. Certified Master Composters will be expected to provide a minimum of five hours of community outreach every year.

Registration is $50 for Vermonters, $150 for others. Information and the registration link: uvm.edu/mastergardener. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program office, 656-9562. Information: Lisa Chouinard, master.gardener@uvm.edu.