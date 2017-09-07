Nearly $1 million investment in fire safety

Photo by Garrett Brown

Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department Friday took delivery of its new Quint fire truck, newly named Engine 2. Purchased with a $970,000 bond approved by voters at town meeting in March, the truck contains five fire-fighting functions: a hose, a water tank, a pump, ground ladders, and an aerial device. Pictured here, the truck’s main ladder/nozzle is decked with purple LED lights. Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet said the department also upgraded other existing trucks to accommodate various pieces of equipment as part of the Engine 2 addition. The new truck replaced two older vehicles, he explained.

  

