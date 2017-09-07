Parks & Rec News

Davis Park Tennis Courts The tennis courts at Davis Park will be resurfaced this month in two sessions allowing use of only three courts Sept. 11-24. The week of Sept. 11-17 the three tennis courts and basketball court on the south side will be closed, leaving the three courts on the north side open. The following week Sept. 18-24, the courts on the north side will be resurfaced leaving three on the south side open.

After School Tennis Lessons Join Champlain Valley Union High School girls tennis coach Amy DeGroot for instruction and practice. Bring your own racket. Registration deadline is Friday. Lessons will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays (rain make-ups on Tuesdays) Sept. 11 to Oct. 4. Lessons for students in grades 5-8 will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m.; lessons for students in grades 2-4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Lesson fee: $100.

Kindergarten Mini-Mites Soccer Registration deadline is noon Friday. This program is for kindergartners and includes fun ball mastery activities, interactive fundamental technical training between players and exciting small-sided games. Boys and girls will be separated into different groups. Parent volunteer helpers – parents may volunteer when they register a player. The program will run Saturdays Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 at the Shelburne Community School fields from 10-11 a.m.

Fall Drawing with Young Rembrandts This program is for kids in grades K-5 on Tuesdays, 2:05 – 3:15 p.m., Sept. 19 through Oct. 24, meeting at Shelburne Community School. The class offers a variety of drawing lessons to introduce students to a fascinating world of color, pattern, and design. Fee: $80.

Little Feet Dance Class with Ellen O’Brien This creative dance class for young dancers ages 2-4 and their parents or caregivers will explore movement, music, and friendship through great fun and play. The class will use imagination, scarves, ribbons, and home-made musical instruments. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. Tuesdays, Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fee: $55. Registration deadline is Sept. 22.

Let’s Boogie Dance Class with Ellen O’Brien This exciting class for kids aged 5-7 will combine creative movement, music, games, and basic steps to teach kids the fundamentals of dance, encourage group interaction, and spark the imagination. Class will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 24 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Fee: $65. Registration deadline is Sept. 22.

Shelburne Dog Park Dog Behavior Presentation If you attend the dog park regularly, now is your chance to make sure you are doing it safely! Aggression between dogs can happen in the blink of an eye, but there are usually precursors and warning signs to look out for. Do you know how to tell the difference between dogs playing and escalating escape behavior? Are you aware of the signs of predatory drift and small dogs? Would you be prepared to break up a dog fight if you needed to? Laurie Lawless of Dogs Rock! Vermont is an expert in off-leash, large group dog play and she wants to share her knowledge. Come learn all about how dogs play and interact off leash together and the five warning signs that it’s time to leave the park with your pup. Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

September Adult and Senior Programs Check out the list that includes Early Morning Boot Camp, Warrior Conditioning Classes, Gentle Yoga, Shotokan Karate, Tai Chi, Men’s Basketball and Adult Volleyball. For more information, visit the parks and rec website shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or call 985-9551.