Pedestrian Safety Group keeps working to reduce speeds

By Jane Zenaty

During the past year, the Village Pedestrian Safety Group has been working on a number of initiatives to improve pedestrian safety in the historic village core. This group is an ad hoc committee of residents of Shelburne Village who share an interest in slowing vehicular traffic in the village and improving connectivity and safety for pedestrians. As a result of our work, four new crosswalks have been painted.

In June, the safety group conducted two pop-up demonstrations at the crosswalks by Church Street and the cemetery. The experiment with volunteers at those locations looked at whether drivers were more likely to stop for pedestrians when the crosswalks were more noticeable. The safety group found a vast improvement in compliance during the temporary design change. This data will be presented to the Selectboard in October along with a recommendation to spend $12,000 on improvements to pedestrian safety.

The Pedestrian Safety Group will conduct two new pop-up demonstrations during the week of Sept. 10-17 on lower Falls Road. The first will be at Bacon Drive and Falls Road to make the crosswalk more visible and more attractive. The goal is to improve compliance with the crosswalk and slow vehicle speeds. Shelburne police will assist by collecting speed data to compare with data collected last spring.

The second demonstration on lower Falls Road will be on the hill above and west of the Laplatte bridge. We are calling it our “gateway” demonstration. It will include a welcome to the “Historic Village Core” and a painted median that will make the road look more narrow to draw attention to drivers that they are entering a more densely populated area. Our ultimate goal is to see speed limits lowered in the village core.

Watch for these demonstrations and send feedback to jzenaty@comcast.net.