Pierson Library News

Meet the new Library Director Kevin Unrath at a special welcome event Saturday at 11 a.m. or introduce yourself when you are next in the library.

Tonight: Stone River film presentation at 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Town Hall. An underground but mighty river links the cities of Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, and Barre, Vermont. It carries the tragic epic story of an entire community of immigrants from all over Europe who are engaged in the titanic struggle against stone. Rising from the quarries of the Apuan Alps where Michelangelo obtained blocks of marble, it finds its outlet in Vermont, amidst social battles, tragic deaths, and the splendor of the art of sculpture.

Tonight: Minecraft Club Our Minecrafters in grades 5 and up are invited every Thursday night in September at 6:30 p.m. for snacks and Minecraft challenges. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Call in advance to reserve a library computer.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday in September at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud stories for our youngest patrons.

Knitting 4 Peace In this time of stress and strife around the world, ease some of the tension, including your own, by joining knitters who are making items to be sent where needed. Those who crochet are welcome to attend as well. Bring your own needles or crochet hook and yarn, if possible; some yarn and patterns are available. Next meeting is 10 a.m. Sept. 16.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips for their genealogical research. Call for an appointment on any Wednesday in September between 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Musical Story time Join volunteer Inger Dybfest for music, movement, and good books every Thursday in September at 10:30 a.m. Little ones join in with rhythm instruments and dance to Inger’s tunes on the guitar.

Recycle Your Eclipse Glasses The Astronomy Club is collecting used eclipse glasses for recycling. Drop them off at the library.

Note: For more information or to register for events, call the library at 985-5124.