Celebrating the water

Photo by Sherry Osborn

Families join Rev. Nancy Wright (center, blue/black jacket) of Ascension Lutheran Church in blessing water they collected from Lake Champlain and the LaPlatte River at Saturday’s “Celebrating the Lake and Sacred Waters” event on Shelburne Bay. About 40 people took part in activities that included a hike along the Allen Hill Trail, paddling in canoes, and rowing in longboats, all to celebrate the water.

  

