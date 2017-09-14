Celebrating the water

Families join Rev. Nancy Wright (center, blue/black jacket) of Ascension Lutheran Church in blessing water they collected from Lake Champlain and the LaPlatte River at Saturday’s “Celebrating the Lake and Sacred Waters” event on Shelburne Bay. About 40 people took part in activities that included a hike along the Allen Hill Trail, paddling in canoes, and rowing in longboats, all to celebrate the water.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post