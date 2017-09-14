Community Notes

Shelburne Farms Harvest Festival celebrates fall Saturday

Shelburne Farms celebrates Vermont farm and food traditions all day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore a tent full of children’s activities, entertainers performing on multiple stages, and artisans sharing their skills and crafts. Visit with farm animals and take a horse-drawn hayride. Many local organizations and groups will have displays and there will be plenty of food as well.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Kids 2 and under are free, as are Shelburne Farms members.

Appreciation dinner Sunday at Palmer’s Sugarhouse

Those involved with the Shelburne Open Space Fund and the Vermont Land Trust’s project with the sale of Wayne Barr’s property on Shelburne Pond Road are organizing an appreciation dinner for all who helped out. Many people donated funds, helped clean up on the property and with the Big Red Barn Sale this spring.

Wayne would like to thank everyone and invites all to a celebration this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Palmer’s Sugarhouse located at 332 Shelburne/Hinesburg Road. The afternoon will feature music and a light meal catered by the Dutch Mill

Restaurant. Please RSVP to Wayne Barr at 985-2190 or email Joanne Guillemette at Sewbiz57@gmail.com.

LuLaRoe Fundraiser Saturday for Hinesburg Friends of Families

Friends of Families has lost its longtime funding from the Building Bright Futures grant program and is working to replace it in the budget. This Saturday, the group reaches out to the community with a special fundraising event to help with short-term finances.

Join local LuLaRoe consultants Katie Charbonneau, Jaimie Coffey and LuLaRoe for Peet’s Sake at Hinesburg Town Hall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fundraiser in support of our programs. LuLaRoe makes comfortable, fashionable, affordable clothing mainly for women. LuLaRoe is only available directly from consultants. The sale will have a children’s play area set up to keep the little ones occupied while moms shop.

Friends of Families is a program of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center and has existed for over 25 years. It works with many community partners and volunteers to offer weekly playgroups, free clothing and book swaps, parenting support during transition times (e.g., welcoming a new baby or sending a child to kindergarten), early literacy activities, support with basic needs, and educational and social opportunities for families in Hinesburg and the surrounding towns.

Grant program encourages innovations in recycling

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is starting a new grant program to help create or improve markets for hard-to-recycle products and packaging from Chittenden County.

The program will invest up to $30,000 in projects that support or develop recycling markets for specific materials that make up a significant portion of landfill waste, but for which current recycling markets are limited or nonexistent. Examples include rigid foam plastic such as Styrofoam, plywood, vinyl siding, tires, glass aggregate, mattresses and carpeting.

“We frequently receive questions from residents and businesses who want to keep these hard-to-recycle materials out of the landfill, and are stymied by the lack of a local option,” says Sarah Reeves, general manager of the Chittenden Solid Waste District. “We hope this new grant program will encourage businesses to create markets closer to home and provide everyone with even more options to recycle.”

Grant applications are due Oct. 31; awards will be made in January. For more information: cswd.net or 872-8100.