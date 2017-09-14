Honduran medical team visits local partners

Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo welcomed the Honduran medical team who visited the Shelburne Farmers Market on Aug. 26. As part of a Hands to Honduras Tela medical exchange project, doctors Dioxana Catalina Lopez and Oscar Ivan Salinas Sanchez and a nurse, Karla Gricelda Duran Vargas, traveled from Tela, Honduras to spend 10 days in Vermont. Their stay included four days at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) in observation and training in the NICU, labor and delivery, mother-baby, and pediatric departments. They toured the Lund Family Center, visited many Vermont events and attractions, and were part of the H2HT Medical-Dental Brigade planning meeting for the 2018 humanitarian service trip.