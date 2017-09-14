Parks & Rec News

Davis Park tennis courts resurfacing schedule: The Davis Park tennis court resurfacing has begun. Next week, Sept. 18-24, the final three courts on the north side will be resurfaced leaving the three newly surfaced courts on the south side ready for use. Thank you for your patience while the courts are properly maintained making them a place for everyone to enjoy.

Shelburne Dog Park Dog Behavior Presentation Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. If you attend the dog park regularly, now is your chance to make sure you are doing it safely. Aggression between dogs can happen in the blink of an eye, but there are usually precursors and warning signs to look out for. Do you know how to tell the difference between dogs playing and escalating escape behavior? Are you aware of the signs of predatory drift and small dogs? Would you be prepared to break up a dog fight if you needed too? Laurie Lawless CPDT-KA of Dogs Rock! Vermont is an expert in off-leash, large group dog play. She will discuss how dogs play and interact off leash together and the warning signs that it’s time to leave the park with your pup. Pre-registration is required.

Fall Drawing with Young Rembrandts Tuesdays 2:05-3:15 p.m. through Oct. 24 for kids in grades K-5. This program offers a selection of drawings to introduce students to a fascinating world of color, pattern, and design. Fee: $80. Held Shelburne Community School.

Little Feet Dance Class for ages 2-4 with Ellen O’Brien Tuesdays through Oct. 24 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This creative dance class for young dancers and their parents (or caregivers) will explore movement, music, and friendship through great fun and play. We will use our imaginations, scarves, ribbons, and home-made musical instruments to make movement even more exciting. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. Class fee: $55.

Let’s Boogie Dance Class for Ages 5-7 with Ellen O’Brien Tuesdays through Oct. 24 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. This exciting class will combine creative movement, music, games, and basic steps to teach kids the fundamentals of dance, encourage group interaction, and spark the imagination. Fee: $65. Registration deadline for both classes is Sept. 22.

Early Morning Boot Camp As a group you will work with your neighbors, supporting and being supported to obtain your fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. Session 1 will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from Monday through Nov. 1 (No class Sept. 25, 27 or Oct. 2. Extra class on Friday, Oct. 6.) from 6 to 7 a.m. Fee: $100. The instructor is Kristin Hartley and classes will be held at Shelburne Community School Gym.

Warrior Conditioning Classes at Shelburne Fieldhouse This hybrid fitness class combines boot camp and obstacle training. It features the cardiovascular, strength, core, speed, and agility of boot camp, coupled with the tire dragging and flipping, and power movements associated with obstacle training. Improve your stamina, balance, coordination, endurance, and neuromuscular activation. Classes start Friday and run through Nov. 17 from 5:45-6:45 a.m. Fee: $120. Instructor is Rayne Herzog, certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, and founder of the Shelburne Athletic Club.

Check out our adult and senior programs starting in September. For more information, check the department website at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or call 985-9551.