Picking a winner to “I Hate Hamlet”

By on No Comment

Photo by Tori Vondle-Schmidt
Left to right: Dan Cimaglio, Barbara Cimaglio, David Harcourt and Bryon Schmidt

At this month’s Shelburne Players board meeting, members (left to right) Dan and Barbara Cimaglio, David Harcourt, and Bryon Schmidt pick the winner of the two free theater tickets from the Shelburne Day raffle. Thanks to all who stopped by our booth at the Farmer’s Market. Alison Ackert of Lincoln and a guest will get to see our fall show “I Hate Hamlet” for free. Show opens Nov 10. Tickets are available at Shelburne Market or by reservation at shelburneplayers.com.

  

Picking a winner to “I Hate Hamlet” added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.