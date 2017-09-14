Picking a winner to “I Hate Hamlet”

At this month’s Shelburne Players board meeting, members (left to right) Dan and Barbara Cimaglio, David Harcourt, and Bryon Schmidt pick the winner of the two free theater tickets from the Shelburne Day raffle. Thanks to all who stopped by our booth at the Farmer’s Market. Alison Ackert of Lincoln and a guest will get to see our fall show “I Hate Hamlet” for free. Show opens Nov 10. Tickets are available at Shelburne Market or by reservation at shelburneplayers.com.