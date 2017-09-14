Pierson Library News

Tonight – Minecraft Club Our Minecrafters in grades 5 and up are invited to join us every Thursday in September at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call ahead to reserve a computer. 985-5124

September is National Honey Month Check out our display dedicated to bees and the honey making process in the new arrivals room.

New Library Committee at Shelburne Farms Harvest Festival Saturday The Steering Committee for the new library project will be at Shelburne Farms on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the cheese-making area. Learn about the plans for to renovate the Historic Town Hall and rebuild the library. Town voters will consider a $6.5 million bond for the project in November. Pick up a model bookmark and sticker.

Knitting 4 Peace In this time of stress and strife around the world, ease some tension, including your own, by joining knitters making items to be sent where needed at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring your own needles – or crochet hook – and yarn. Some yarn and patterns availale.

Story Time with Patrice happens every Monday in September at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud for our youngest patrons.

Coloring for Grown-Ups Unleash your inner child and creative spirit Tuesday at 2 p.m. for an hour or two of relaxation. The library provides coloring books, colored pencils and markers.

Tuesday Night Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nahesi Coates, a national correspondent for The Atlantic magazine. He wrote this book for his son about growing up black in America. Copies are available at the library.

Wednesday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly. This novel traces the life of three women – New York socialite Caroline Ferriday, Polish teenager Kasia Kuzmerick, and young German doctor Herta Oberheuser during and after World War II. Copies available at the library.

Newberry Award Book Club. Library volunteer Jeanne LaClair will lead a monthly discussion of books on the Newberry Award list, recommended for those 10 years of age and up. The first meeting on is Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech. Copies available at the library and snacks will be served.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley Call for an appointment with John to assist you with your family-tree research any Wednesday in September, 1:30-4 p.m.

Musical Story time with Inger Dybfest Volunteer Inger Dybfest combines music, movement, and good books on every Thursday in September at 10:30 a.m. Little ones get to join in with rhythm instruments and dance to Inger’s tunes on the guitar.

Recycle Your Eclipse Glasses If you still have some, drop them off at the library for the Astronomy Club to recycle.

Young Adult Writing Club This new club launches Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m. for young writers ages 11 and up to unleash their imagination and hone writing skills over breakfast. Sharing work with the group is encouraged, but not required. Call ahead to register, 985-5124.